Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

