Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,624,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.