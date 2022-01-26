Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

