Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

