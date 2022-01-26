Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 702,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Masco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 773,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 223,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

MAS stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,045. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.