Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $149,000 Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CGI were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.