Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Healthcare Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCC. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 133.3% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $103,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth $145,000.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.