HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

HHR stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. 422,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 675.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 255,884 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

