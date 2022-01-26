Head to Head Survey: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

37.5% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TAL Education Group and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.43 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -15.95 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.95 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TAL Education Group and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 6 6 1 0 1.62 Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,206.93%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Risk and Volatility

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vasta Platform beats TAL Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.