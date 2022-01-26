Head-To-Head Survey: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Ameriprise Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.42%. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus target price of $333.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% Ameriprise Financial 17.39% 45.09% 1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.03 $355.32 million $1.48 12.66 Ameriprise Financial $11.90 billion 2.81 $1.53 billion $18.54 16.10

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats CI Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full service brokerage and banking services, primarily to retail clients through the company’s financial advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment advice and investment products to retail and institutional clients. It also provides products and services on a global scale through two complementary asset management businesses: Columbia Management and Threadneedle. The Columbia Management business primarily provides U.S. domestic products and services and Threadneedle primarily provides international investment products and services. Its international retail products are primarily provided through third-party financial institutions. The segments retail products include mutual funds and variable product funds underlying insurance and annuity separat

