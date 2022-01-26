Head to Head Analysis: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rover Group alerts:

This table compares Rover Group and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $872.93 million 2.76 -$19.42 million $0.47 70.28

Rover Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Yelp 3.79% 4.60% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rover Group and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yelp 2 5 2 0 2.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.10%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $39.09, indicating a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Yelp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats Rover Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.