HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $15.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.62 billion and the lowest is $15.25 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $59.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. 2,453,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,635. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.58. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

