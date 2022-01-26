Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.