Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

