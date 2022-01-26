Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

