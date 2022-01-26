Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $113.78 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $113.78 or 0.00301852 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $75.95 million and $21.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

