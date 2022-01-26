Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Survey

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47%

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.94 $331.67 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -4.89

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

