Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 10,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,494. The company has a market cap of $822.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

