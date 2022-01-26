Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post sales of $57.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $236.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $255.37 million, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.