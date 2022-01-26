Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.28% of Halliburton worth $491,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 199,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,365,974. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

