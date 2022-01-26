Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $26.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.96. 560,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,365,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

