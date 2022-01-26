Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

