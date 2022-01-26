Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,617 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. 4,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

