Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $351.25. 1,573,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,530,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

