Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.87. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,808. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.