Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $467,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,778. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

