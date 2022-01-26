Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 186,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,764,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.