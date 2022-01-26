Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 466,052 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

