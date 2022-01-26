Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLR opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

