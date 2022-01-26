Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $327,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

