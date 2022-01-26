Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

