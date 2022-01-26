Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Price Target Cut to €21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
