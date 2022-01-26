Graeme Johnston Sells 753,000 Shares of AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX:AVZ) Stock

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX:AVZ) insider Graeme Johnston sold 753,000 shares of AVZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$651,345.00 ($465,246.43).

Graeme Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Graeme Johnston purchased 1,500,000 shares of AVZ Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,380,000.00 ($985,714.29).

On Friday, December 3rd, Graeme Johnston 532,000 shares of AVZ Minerals stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AVZ Minerals Limited explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, tantalum, and associated mineral deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Manono Extension project that comprises two exploration permits covering an area of 242.25 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

