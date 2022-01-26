Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.24

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 347763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

