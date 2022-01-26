Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

GRAB opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

