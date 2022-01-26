Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.57.

GSHD opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

