Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

GSHD stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 235.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

