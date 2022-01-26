Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of ONE Gas worth $75,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

