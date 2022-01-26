Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Travel + Leisure worth $73,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

