Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Adient worth $79,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adient by 1,443.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth $18,797,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

