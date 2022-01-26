Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $71,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $486.26 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

