GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 22.3% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $351,096.77 and approximately $175.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016147 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 394.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

