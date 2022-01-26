Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

