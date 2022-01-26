GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.