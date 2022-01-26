Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Cut by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000.

MLPX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

