Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 981,909 shares.The stock last traded at $76.75 and had previously closed at $78.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 543.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

