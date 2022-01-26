Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,153,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

