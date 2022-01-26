Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

