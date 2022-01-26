Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.