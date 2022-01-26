Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

